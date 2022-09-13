Fire destroys industrial building overnight in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta are still battling a fire at an industrial warehouse that they were called to early Tuesday morning.

A lieutenant with South Fulton Fire Department says they responded around 2:30 a.m. The warehouse is right behind one of the city’s fire stations, so the response time was a matter of minutes.

Due to the scale of the flames and the types of materials stored in the warehouse, like propane tanks, paint, and oxygen, city of Atlanta firefighters also responded. Officials say the fire spread fast and has been all-consuming.

While no more flames are visible, crews are still hosing down hot spots at the warehouse, located at 110 Selig Drive SW near Six Flags and the Fulton County Airport.

Despite South Fulton and City of Atlanta fire crews getting to this warehouse fire at 2:30 a.m., they're still having to hose down hotspots.

A blaze firefighters describe as "all-consuming" has taken over an industrial warehouse in the City of South Fulton.

According to Google, a photography studio, ironworks shop, medical supply center, and even a church operate out of this building. Because of the timing, none of the employees from the businesses were believed to be inside the warehouse when the fire started.

“We don’t have a cause on the fire and, thank goodness, there are no injuries to any of the workers or to any of our firefighters,” said Lt. Eric Jackson, South Fulton Fire.

The fire lieutenant believes crews will be out at the scene for a few more hours making sure the fire is completely out and then the investigation into the cause can get underway.

