Flip Circus comes to Town Center at Cobb Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus will come to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 15. The circus made a stop in Lawrenceville earlier this year alongside its sister circus, Circus Vasquez.

The circus will be at the mall through Sept. 19. Performances Sept. 15, 16 and 19 are at 7:30 p.m. The circus will perform at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here. Guests purchasing tickets online can save $10 on adult tickets.

