Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog.

Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials.

Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca to help.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Morris said. “The pandemic shut down court systems all around the country, Fulton County was no different.”

Officials point to an increase in crime, meaning an increase in the number of people in the county’s jail.

The cases moving through Fulton County’s justice system range from street racing to murder.

“The idea that folks are sitting in the jail awaiting trial and have been sitting in jail awaiting trial, they can’t move on,” Morris said. “Some are innocent and they’ll be proven innocent. And those that are found guilty need to be shipped to the state prison system to relieve the taxpayers of Fulton County.”

According to leaders, the case resolution project is working, by also allowing the county to hire more people.

Since the program’s start at the end of 2021, there were nearly 150,000 open and active cases.

As of September 4, there are approximately 73,000 pending open and active cases.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.