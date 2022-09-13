HOBNOB Halcyon celebrates anniversary with pig roast

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern will celebrate the second anniversary of its Halcyon location with a pig roast Oct. 2.

The event starts at 4 p.m. A $30 ticket guarantees eight ounces of pork, an all-you-can-eat buffet, two beers before 6 p.m., free swag and a take-home glass. The patio bar will serve bourbon specials and a full bar.

There will also be a raffle and live music with a DJ. Attendees will get two raffle tickets with their $30 ticket.

Tickets are available here.

