INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta

INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc
By Lana Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings.

The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring them to the event itself. Attendance priority goes to those who have attended in the past, then to people past attendees “sponsor” then to people on the waiting list. The waiting list can be thousands long.

Guests can reserve a spot on the waiting list here.

