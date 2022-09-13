INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings.

The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring them to the event itself. Attendance priority goes to those who have attended in the past, then to people past attendees “sponsor” then to people on the waiting list. The waiting list can be thousands long.

Guests can reserve a spot on the waiting list here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.