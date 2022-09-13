Much cooler start; Sunny afternoon in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a cool start to your Tuesday with temperatures in the 50′s in metro Atlanta. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 80′s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Temperatures have dropped below 60 degrees in Atlanta for the first time since May 10! Grab the jacket this morning as you head to work or school because you’ll certainly notice the difference in temperatures this morning.

High pressure is building into north Georgia, which means we’ll see plenty of sunshine today. It’ll stay dry through the weekend with highs slowly warming each day -- back into the upper 80′s by the weekend.

