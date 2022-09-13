North Cobb High School student hit by car
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Cobb High School student was hit by a car on Old 41 Highway at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officers determined the student attempted to cross in front of the vehicle and was not using a crosswalk when she was hit.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with further information should contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
