North Cobb High School student hit by car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Cobb High School student was hit by a car on Old 41 Highway at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers determined the student attempted to cross in front of the vehicle and was not using a crosswalk when she was hit.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with further information should contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

