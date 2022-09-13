Pickleball Peachtree Classic hits Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15

Pickleball
Pickleball(PPA Tour)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professional pickleball event will come to the Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15.

The Peachtree Classic will feature nearly 700 professional and amateur players in one of the South’s largest pickleball events. It will include the fast-growing sport’s top players such as the men’s word No. 1 Ben Johns and his brother Collin in doubles play.

Singles, doubles, and mixed play will begin Sept. 15 at 9:00 a.m. It will run until 5 p.m. each night on Sept. 15, 16 and 17. The championships will begin at 9:00 a.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets are available here.

