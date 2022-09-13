Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55.

Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm, and the cause of death has been confirmed by the Glynn County coroner.

The Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (GACDL) said it “was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Page Pate’s passing.

“The GACDL community sends thoughts of peace and comfort to his family and friends,” said Jason Sheffield, GACLD president. “Page was a larger-than-life person and attorney. Page’s dedication, creativity, knowledge, and compassion for those persons facing prosecution across the United States was legendary.”

Heartbroken to learn Page Pate has died. He was an extraordinary attorney & a good friend to journalists. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) September 13, 2022

Pate was born in Dublin on May 3, 1967. He graduated from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, and went on to graduate from Georgia State University in the top 10% of his class.

Pate attended the University of Georgia School of Law. After graduating with honors in 1994, Pate worked for a few prominent firms in Atlanta before starting his own practice.

Pate won numerous awards and recognitions. He was also a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to seeking justice for the wrongfully convicted.

He was a member of the Federal and Atlanta Bar Associations, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, and numerous other organizations.

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @pagepate. He was the ultimate professional and an even better person. I could always count on Page for sound legal analysis at a moments notice. I will forever be grateful to this man. #RIP @cbs46 https://t.co/NDAdSY6bTA — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) September 13, 2022

Pate is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Chatham and Asher, his parents Robert and Mary Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Lane.

Devastated to hear that my friend @pagepate died this weekend. We were friends for almost 30 years & came from same part of GA. He was brilliant, kind, professional - and could cross examine the hell out of a witness. Such a loss to his family & everyone who loved him. — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) September 13, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear about the passing of @pagepate. Kind and generous-- a real gem of a lawyer. I will miss our conversations about all things Georgia law. A huge and tragic loss for the Georgia legal community. #gapol — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 13, 2022

Very saddened to hear about the loss of our colleague, @pagepate.



One of the greats, generous with his time towards both younger attorneys like me and the public alike, a wealth of knowledge, creative in his representation, zealous in his advocacy- a true loss to our community. — croptopsandcourtrooms (@emiline129) September 13, 2022

Here is the full statement from Pate, Johnson & Church:

“Page Anthony Pate passed away yesterday, September 11, 2022 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He was 55 years old and is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Chatham and Asher, his parents Robert and Mary Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Lane.

“Page Pate was many things to many people—a husband, a father, a son, a mentor, a colleague, a friend, and most prominently, a trial lawyer, one who poured himself into his practice and fought hard for his clients. Above all, he was a true gentleman who embodied service and grace.

“Page was born in Dublin, Georgia on May 3, 1967. He graduated from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia and went on to graduate from Georgia State University in the top ten percent of his class.

“Page married his wife, Elizabeth, in 2003, and they soon became parents to two boys, Chatham and Asher. Some of Page’s happiest moments were on trips with his sons, whether long hikes on the West Coast or taking in Nascar races.

“Page attended the University of Georgia School of Law, where he was consistently recognized as one of the school’s finest advocates in mock trial and moot court. After graduating from Georgia Law with honors in 1994, Page worked for a few prominent firms in Atlanta before starting his own practice.

“For over 25 years, Page represented people in courts across the state of Georgia and the United States. Page won countless awards and recognition for his outstanding advocacy on behalf of others, including recognition as a “Super Lawyer” since 2008. Page later became a trusted face and voice of reason on local and national media outlets, including CNN, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and others. Page was best known for giving his honest take and straightforward answers to some of the nation’s most pressing legal questions during one its most turbulent times.

“Page was also a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to seeking justice for the wrongfully convicted. He was a member of the Federal and Atlanta Bar Associations, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, and numerous other organizations dedicated to advancing justice and the legal profession. Page gave back to countless other causes as part of a broader effort to leave the world a better place than he found it. He believed in serving others, and that is clearly reflected in his life’s work, work that will live on through his partners and his staff at Pate, Johnson & Church.

“Some of the best things about Page won’t be in the news but will live on in the memories of the people whose lives he touched. Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh, and a great sense of humor. He was guided by his faith and his creator, but he had an open heart and an open mind to all.

“Page passed away on a Sunday afternoon. Page’s passing is an enormous loss to his family, his friends, his community, and the entire legal profession. He will be deeply missed.”

