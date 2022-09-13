Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be broadcast at World Athletes Monument

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey at the Prince of Wales’ World Athletes Monument in Midtown Sept. 19.

The World Athletes Monument was a gift from King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, to Atlanta to commemorate the 1996 Olympic Games. It has become a focal point of local mourning since the Queen’s passing; mourners have left flowers, stuffed animals and other memorabilia at the statue’s base. A similar outpouring of grief occurred when Princess Diana died in 1997.

The statue is 55 feet high and made of bronze and Indiana limestone. It is intentionally placed along Peachtree Street, lining up with the Peachtree Christian Church. Five bronze statues of Atlas stand atop the statue carrying a globe. A cauldron below the statues burns with a fire evoking the Olympic torch.

The broadcast will begin at 6 a.m. Sept. 19 and is open to the public. After the funeral, Georgia leaders will speak during the Queen’s funeral procession to Windsor Castle.

