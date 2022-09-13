School bus involved in crash with car in DeKalb County

Source: Pixabay
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in DeKalb County.

The crash happened near Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive.

It appears that a car ran into the school bus.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car received minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 21 students in kindergarten and first and second grades. None of them were injured and neither was the driver.

