School bus involved in crash with car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in DeKalb County.

The crash happened near Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive.

It appears that a car ran into the school bus.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car received minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 21 students in kindergarten and first and second grades. None of them were injured and neither was the driver.

