WATCH: Video released in connection to May shooting that killed Marietta teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video has been released in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Grayson Green on May 21 at a graduation party.

Police say that the party originated at a nearby rental house and the attendees moved to a house on Roberta Drive after the party was shut down at the original location.

Police say that despite knowing multiple people witnessed the shooting, they have been unable to find anyone who will help identify the shooter.

PREVIOUS STORY: $4K reward offered for info leading to arrest of shooter who killed teen

The video shows numerous young adults leaving the area immediately after the conflict started. Police say they believe the partygoers seen in the video witnessed some or all of the incident.

Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta partnered to increase the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Crime Stoppers allows your tips/leads to be made completely anonymously. Anyone with information related to this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers today.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta:404-577-TIPS (8477)

The Marietta Police Department’s tip line is 770-794-6990.

