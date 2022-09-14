42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong.

According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded, but officials say the victim, identified as Fernando Soloman, died at the scene.

Police later arrested 42-year-old Zaire Watson who “admitted to shooting the victim.”

Watson was transported to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. He faces serious felony murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

T.I., Megan Thee Stallion to perform at Derby Soundstage 2020
Atlanta legend, rapper T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 16
Funerals are being held this week for the two Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies who were...
PHOTOS: Funerals for fallen Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies
12th & Everything
New Midtown project ‘12th & Everything’ to open in 2023
Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski
Funeral for Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski held Wednesday