42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong.

According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded, but officials say the victim, identified as Fernando Soloman, died at the scene.

Police later arrested 42-year-old Zaire Watson who “admitted to shooting the victim.”

Watson was transported to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. He faces serious felony murder charges.

