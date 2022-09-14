Atlanta legend, rapper T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 16

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and rap legend T.I. was announced as a headliner at the Stockbridge Amphitheater concert on Sept. 16. The show will be opened by fellow Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and rap group Dem Franchise Boyz.

The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rapper has released 10 albums on Billboard including multiple No. 1 albums. He released his last album titled, The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) in 2020.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. at the premier state-of-the-art 3,200-seat Stockbridge Amphitheater. The Stockbridge Amphitheater is located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge. The concert venue opened in September 2021.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, received the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer award in August. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented T.I. with the awards.

According to officials, the Sept. 16 concert at the Stockbridge Amphitheater will not require COVID-19 restrictions. All attendees are encouraged to wear masks, as a COVID-19 precaution. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed entry into the Stockbridge Amphitheater for the live show.

In August, T.I. partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to provide hundreds of students with free tablets.

“What we hope that we do is motivate the students to take their education seriously,” he previously told CBS46 News. “Let them know that there are people like us who are here to celebrate them and assist them on their journey so they can get through their lives a little more effortlessly.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

