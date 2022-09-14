Atlanta school addresses safety concerns following gun-related incidents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents attended a school meeting Tuesday after two recent gun-related incidents at Wesley International Academy.

Parents said the school hosted a meeting to address safety concerns.

CBS 46 was not allowed to attend the meeting but caught up with parents who said the school is looking into additional safety measures, but also added their hands are tied with how much they can do because of state gun laws.

Some of the parents seem to agree.

Tim and Lindsay Prizer said they have a kindergartener and a 2nd grader at the school.

They say their 5-year-old was outside when the school received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess.

School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.

”I think we appreciate the school and everything they did in the moment,” said Lindsay Prizer.

The Prizers said they came to Tuesday’s meeting to see what else could be done.

Parents said during the meeting the school pointed to the fact that the person carrying the assault style weapon was on the street, not on school property, and echoed a similar statement CBS 46 received from the school last week referring to Georgia’s new Constitutional Carry Act.

Jason Marshall, Executive Director at Wesley International Academy said in a statement in part: “Laws like those enacted by Senate Bill 319 make it more difficult to protect the children and staff in our schools because they embolden people to access and carry weapons without limiting their ability to carry deadly weapons near places where children gather.”

Many parents are still hoping to see more measures put in place to give them peace of mind.

“In the short term though we feel like something needs to happen,” said Tim Prizer. “Whether it’s a greater police presence around the exposed areas or if there are other ideas that administrators have, then absolutely, that’s why we are here to hear those.”

Parents said the school is exploring hiring an additional police officer but that nothing had been finalized yet.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.