Braves to host sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday May 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)(Gaston De Cardenas | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves will celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture by hosting their sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16.

Pre-game performances on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage will include cumbia, Mexican ballet and salsa music. Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez will throw out the first pitch and Latinx Braves players and coaches will be recognized as the lineups are announced in Spanish.

The Braves Clubhouse Store will feature exclusive merchandise such as caps and t-shirts only available at the game.

The Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies that night. The Braves are currently a half-game back of the New York Mets for the NL East division lead.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates with Austin Riley, left, after hitting a two-run home...
Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates with Austin Riley, left, after hitting a two-run home...
Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the...
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants
Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman is congratulated by Eddie Rosario after hitting a two-run home...
Braves postseason single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 23
Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II climbs the outfield wall in an attempt to get to...
Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M’s top Braves