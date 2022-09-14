Braves to host sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves will celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture by hosting their sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16.

Pre-game performances on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage will include cumbia, Mexican ballet and salsa music. Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez will throw out the first pitch and Latinx Braves players and coaches will be recognized as the lineups are announced in Spanish.

The Braves Clubhouse Store will feature exclusive merchandise such as caps and t-shirts only available at the game.

The Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies that night. The Braves are currently a half-game back of the New York Mets for the NL East division lead.

Tickets are available here.

