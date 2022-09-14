City of Atlanta celebrates newly renovated affordable housing by the Beltline

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta is celebrating newly renovated affordable housing on the BeltLine with a ribbon cutting.

“Oh, God. It’s a whole different face look, it’s like, ‘Oh! It’s like me with makeup on,’” said Stephanie Kennemore, a resident of Columbia at Capitol View in Adair Park.

Kennemore has lived in the apartments for 15 years. When she heard a new company bought them in 2018, she was worried.

“When I first heard that they were selling the place, I was like, ‘Uh oh, I’m fixing to find me somewhere to go so I’m not stuck here, not able to afford it,’” said Kennemore.

Affordable housing has been particularly hard to find as rent prices have inflated by 15% just in the last year.

“With rent going up in Atlanta, it’s hard to find somewhere to live,” said Kennemore.

So, Kennemore stayed put and it paid off when Columbia Residential began renovating.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to stay in place right by a wonderful amenity,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

The property group teamed up with the city of Atlanta and several other groups to do a $27 million acquisition and renovation. That all aligns with Mayor Dickens’ plans to make Atlanta livable for all.

“I’ve made the commitment that this administration will deliver 20,000 new or preserved affordable housing over the next 8 years. And I think that goal is attainable,” said Mayor Dickens.

HAPPENING TODAY: The City of Atlanta is celebrating the renovations of affordable housing apartments along the Beltline. @andreforatlanta says one of his priorities as mayor has been to have more affordable housing opportunities for residents. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0AXT6vukgk — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) September 14, 2022

So, more people can be happy in their homes like Kennemore.

“It’s just beautiful to be able to afford something like this,” said Kennemore.

In total, 120 apartments were renovated at Columbia at Capitol View.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.