College Park Skyhawks to host open tryouts Sept. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks’ G-League affiliate will host open tryouts at Woodward Academy Sept. 25. Head Coach Steve Gansey and General Manager Tori Miller will evaluate players and invite a select few to Skyhawks training camp in October.

Registration is open to the first 100 participants and costs $175.

Last year’s tryouts produced Malik Ellison, who signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks, and First Team All-G League Justin Tillman. Tillman recently signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets. Ellison and Tillman both played college basketball; Ellison played for St. John’s, Pittsburgh and Hartford, while Tillman played for VCU.

