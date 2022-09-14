C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone.

“Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”

The two fallen deputies were identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr.

Gilstrap understands the pain the families of the slain Cobb County deputies are feeling. Her husband was a deputy with the Oconee County sheriff’s office and died on the job.

“He was directing traffic in front of the elementary school and got hit,” said Gilstrap.

COPS is one of the many organizations helping the Cobb County sheriff’s office process this senseless tragedy.

“We have our executive director over there today for the visitation and the funeral -- and he’ll be attending the one on Thursday as well,” said Gilstrap.

Blake Haynes works with the COPS national office. He says they provide support groups, including annual retreats.

“It’s not just somebody who’s showing up for their first time. You have returning survivors that will come back year after year after year, and some of the things that we hear is, ‘Hey, you know, I’m 10 years down the road, within my grief journey in this process. I come back somewhat for me, but I’m more come back to help those that are, you know, just now going through this.’”

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

Haynes had a message for the families, saying, “Just know that we’re here for you. It doesn’t have to be today. It doesn’t have to be tomorrow. We’re here, whenever you’re ready.”

According to Cobb County officials, deputy Koleski served with the sheriff’s office in Cobb County for 15 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. Deputy Ervin Jr. served with the Cobb County Sheriff’s office for seven years.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the days their families and friends will gather for funerals.

The funeral for deputy Koleski was held Wednesday.

The funeral for deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. is scheduled for Sept. 15 from 12 - 2 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. at the West Ridge Church located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas, Georgia.

The Cobb County sheriff’s office has a foundation that will be helping the families.

