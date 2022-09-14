DeKalb County reopens rental assistance program

house housing generic
house housing generic(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County has reopened the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC), the rental assistance program the county created during the COVID pandemic. The fund is designed to help those threatened by eviction during the pandemic.

Residents with 80 percent of the county’s median income or less are eligible for funds. The income limits are:

  • Family of one: $46,350
  • Family of two: $52,950
  • Family of three: $59,550
  • Family of four: $66,150

TLAC funds can be used for rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other costs. It cannot be used for cable, telephone or mortgage bills.

You can apply for the rental assistance program here.

