FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; Sunny afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s another chilly start in metro Atlanta with temperatures in the upper 50′s. Expect sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80′s.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 83°
Normal high - 85°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta. You may need the jacket this morning with temperatures starting in the 50′s, but you certainly won’t need it this afternoon with highs back in the low 80′s.
High pressure will keep us dry for the next seven days!
Watching the tropics
We’re watching a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a medium risk of developing into a tropical depression. This disturbance is expected to track into the north Caribbean this weekend.
