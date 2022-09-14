FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; Sunny afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s another chilly start in metro Atlanta with temperatures in the upper 50′s. Expect sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80′s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 85°

Chance of rain - 0%

Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta
Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta(CBS46)

What you need to know

Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta. You may need the jacket this morning with temperatures starting in the 50′s, but you certainly won’t need it this afternoon with highs back in the low 80′s.

High pressure will keep us dry for the next seven days!

Watching the tropics

We’re watching a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a medium risk of developing into a tropical depression. This disturbance is expected to track into the north Caribbean this weekend.

Tropical development possible in the Atlantic
Tropical development possible in the Atlantic(CBS46)

