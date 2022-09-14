Funeral Wednesday for 1 of 2 fallen Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - The first of two funerals for two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed last week in the line of duty will take place on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers from across the region will join the loved ones of Jonathan Koleski for a final farewell.

A public viewing will be at 9 a.m. at NorthStar Church (3413 Blue Springs Road, Kennesaw, GA 30114). The funeral is scheduled to get underway at noon and the burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery.

Here are the funeral details for Deputy Ervin and Deputy Koleski. The routes for the funeral processions will be shared later for those who wish to stand along the road and give our heroes a final send-off. Please continue to keep their families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/l3zQRnxwgw — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 12, 2022

Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Koleski and Deputy Marshal Samual Ervin, Jr. were both killed last week as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home near Marietta.

According to investigators, they were trying to arrest one man when another man who lived in the home opened fire.

Koleski had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and was an Army combat veteran. He leaves behind a wife.

One of the organizations raising money to support the families of these fallen officers is the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation. They have already presented the widows of both deputies with $10,000 checks to help with their immediate needs.

“In addition to that, their families traveling from other parts of the country, we’re paying for those plane tickets as well as hotel accommodations,” said Robert Haley, President of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation. “We have received calls from as far as Paloma, California wanting to support.”

The public is invited to line the streets both before and after the funeral. A good spot will be at Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway.

