GBI arrested four people in Tift County illegal drug bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation.

According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:

Travarious Mike, aka “T Mike,” age 27, of Tifton, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl

Makayla Wilcox, age 24, of Winder, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl

Lamar Watson, age 37, of Columbus, Georgia – one count of trafficking methamphetamine

Courtney Gear, age 47, of Tifton, Georgia – one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The total drugs seized in this investigation are approximately 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills, and five firearms.

Additional arrests and charges are expected.

