GBI arrested four people in Tift County illegal drug bust

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation.

According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:

  • Travarious Mike, aka “T Mike,” age 27, of Tifton, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl
  • Makayla Wilcox, age 24, of Winder, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl
  • Lamar Watson, age 37, of Columbus, Georgia – one count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Courtney Gear, age 47, of Tifton, Georgia – one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The total drugs seized in this investigation are approximately 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills, and five firearms.

Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents attended a school meeting Tuesday after two recent gun-related incidents at Wesley...
Atlanta school addresses safety concerns following gun-related incidents
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is gathering signatures in a condolences book to honor Queen...
Atlanta man recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II, has ties to King Charles III
Atlanta man recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II, has ties to King Charles III