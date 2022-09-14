GBI arrested four people in Tift County illegal drug bust
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation.
According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:
- Travarious Mike, aka “T Mike,” age 27, of Tifton, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl
- Makayla Wilcox, age 24, of Winder, Georgia – one count trafficking fentanyl
- Lamar Watson, age 37, of Columbus, Georgia – one count of trafficking methamphetamine
- Courtney Gear, age 47, of Tifton, Georgia – one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
The total drugs seized in this investigation are approximately 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills, and five firearms.
Additional arrests and charges are expected.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.