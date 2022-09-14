Georgia Bulldog Nike shoes available for purchase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia Bulldog-styled Nike shoes have been made available for purchase, according to Sicemdags.com.

According to fanatics.com, the shoes are available in the Georgia Bulldog colors and are selling for $129.99.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sept. 5 to kick off their championship title defense.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for a career-high 368 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. A total of seven touchdowns were scored, three through the air and four on the ground.

Defending national champion Georgia needed only two games to convince voters it should return to the top of the AP Top 25.

Coach Kirby Smart says September rankings are “never a big deal” before adding “it only matters at the end of the year,”

Georgia will try to continue its impressive defensive showing when it opens its Southeastern Conference schedule at South Carolina on Saturday.

