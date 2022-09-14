Georgia community helping mother who lost belongings, start-up business in house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Quila Bohannon is a mother and spends most of her time helping children without hair feel glamorous.

”These are hair donations,” said Quilla Bohannon.

The packages in front of her are full of hair but to Quilla and the many kids who depend on her, these bundles of hair, symbolize hope.

”Life is very different now,” said Bohannon.

Quilla says the home she grew up in recently caught fire.

“As soon as I got on my front porch and ran out the door, the pressure from the house fire slammed the door shut behind me and that is when the windows and doors started exploding,” said Bohannon.

She ran her business out of the home, as well as her organization, Free Wigs 4 Kids.

“I make free wigs for children all over the world who are suffering from hair loss due to medical conditions,” said Bohannon.

She walked us through the debris Tuesday morning where everything inside was mostly burned so there wasn’t much to salvage.

The fire damage has been weighing heavy on Quilla’s mind.

“I had a huge bin full of hair, donations, cards people have sent, some of the donors were sick with cancer; they were adults but before they passed on they wanted to see their hair donation go to a kid. All of those things are gone,” said Bohannon.

When people heard Quilla’s story they wanted to help. For many, that meant donating hair, so Quilla could keep her organization thriving.

“I just don’t know when, where or how I am going to move forward but I am definitely going to continue to make Free Wigs 4 Kids,” said Bohannon.

DONATE HAIR:

P.O. Box 904

Lithia springs GA, 30122

