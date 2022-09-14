Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing

ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER(WELLSTAR AMC)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns.

“It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is black,” said Nat Villasana, a member of the group. “It shows disregard for low-income people and uninsured people.”

Employees of Atlanta Medical Center are also speaking out.

Rodney Jenkins has only worked at this location for four months after being displaced by the closure of the Cleveland Avenue facility.

“It’s going to have an effect on my livelihood,” he said. “For me, my children, my grandchildren.”

