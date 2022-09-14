LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II

RICK FOLBAUM IN LONDON TONIGHT(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

Sept. 14

The queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace Tuesday morning and was taken to Westminster Hall. Thousands of people gathered along the procession route to watch. She will lie in state for 4 full days before her funeral on Monday.

