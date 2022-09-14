LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

Sept. 14

The queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace Tuesday morning and was taken to Westminster Hall. Thousands of people gathered along the procession route to watch. She will lie in state for 4 full days before her funeral on Monday.

Londoners come out to catch a glimpse of history as the Queen’s coffin is driven to Westminster, where she’ll lie in state until Monday’s funeral. @cbs46 #queenelizabethll pic.twitter.com/am6ZwFTf7V — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 14, 2022

The Royal Jack at half staff ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Monday. In less than an hour, her coffin will be brought to Westminster Hall where the public will be able to pay their respects over the next four days. ⁦@cbs46⁩ ⁦@GrayTelevision⁩ pic.twitter.com/YyZDcVHK95 — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 14, 2022

Already making friends and I’ve been here two hours. These guys at the Hilton London Paddington have been very helpful. Hopefully my first live report @WBTV_News 6 this morning! pic.twitter.com/2TIEN17Q8y — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 14, 2022

London looking very London-y as the UK bids farewell to its longest serving monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth. @cbs46 is here for all of it. #London #QueenElizabethII @GrayTelevision pic.twitter.com/ZR5bhLLZ9P — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 14, 2022

Greetings from @ATLairport, as I get set to depart for @HeathrowAirport in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral next Monday. Follow me during this historic week of pomp and pageantry. @cbs46 @GrayTelevision pic.twitter.com/gxDI39P6HK — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 13, 2022

Flying out tomorrow to cover the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London, my home base earlier in my career. A front row seat to history and an honor. Look for my reports starting Wednesday on ⁦@cbs46⁩, ⁦@peachtreetv⁩ and ⁦@GrayTelevision⁩ stations everywhere. pic.twitter.com/apE7ysLnaX — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 13, 2022

Your faithful correspondent will be leaving today to cover the funeral #TheQueen and more over the next few days. I'll be live @WBTV_News and @GrayTelevision stations across the country. https://t.co/zTtVNJdprT — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 13, 2022

