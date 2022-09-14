Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder.

39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.

If convicted of felony murder, Pino could face the death penalty.

The case remains an active investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

