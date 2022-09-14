Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder

Christopher Pino
Christopher Pino(Forsyth County Police)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder.

39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.

If convicted of felony murder, Pino could face the death penalty.

The case remains an active investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski
Funeral Wednesday for 1 of 2 fallen Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
RICK FOLBAUM IN LONDON TONIGHT
LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II
Swim Across America Atlanta
Swim Across America comes to Lake Lanier Sept. 24
Ceremonies are underway in Scotland for Queen Elizabeth II. (CNN/GETTY IMAGES)
QUEEN ELIZABETH II: The death and funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II