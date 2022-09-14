Man wanted for ‘multiple drug and gun offenses’ arrested during traffic stop

By Miles Montgomery
Sep. 14, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Stockbridge man who was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies has been arrested by officers during a traffic stop.

According to officials, officers with the Dunwoody Police Department Crime Response Team were conducting enforcement actions in the area of Dunwoody high school in response to numerous traffic complaints. After a traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle fled on foot resulting in a brief lockdown of the high school.

Once the scene was secure, officers found that the fleeing suspect abandoned a “large quantity of narcotics as well as a firearm all of which were consistent with the sales of drugs.”

A joint investigation between the Dunwoody, Gwinnett County Police Department and DeKalb Police Departments led to the identification and eventual arrest of Rashon Ventrel Lewis.

