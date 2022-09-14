New Midtown project ‘12th & Everything’ to open in 2023

12th & Everything
12th & Everything(12th & Everything)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new project in Midtown will open in 2023. 12th & Everything is an “adaptive reuse” project situated at 1084 Piedmont Ave NE, the current location of the Skate Escape skate shop. The project is designed by the Smallwood firm.

The project is spread across two buildings, 1084 Piedmont will be home to a 2,315-square-foot building with a restaurant and dining terrace. Next door will be a 1,500-square-foot building housing Skate Escape and PMA Coffee, a new coffee shop.

PMA Coffee is owned by project leader Danielle Glasky, a veteran of the Atlanta coffee scene. The shop promises “a unique coffee menu with beans from Black & White Coffee Roasters in North Carolina, a rotating selection of seasonal beverages, and pastries and baguettes from a local baker.”

Glasky said, “this space has a story to preserve and celebrate as a beloved destination for skaters across the city, and we hope to uplift Skate Escape’s history while bringing more reasons for neighbors to visit 12th and Piedmont.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski
WATCH: Funeral for Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
Funeral service underway for fallen Deputy Jonathan Koleski
Funeral service underway for fallen Deputy Jonathan Koleski
HelloFresh, Pratt Industries, and Second Helpings Atlanta achieve 500,000 meal donation...
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
Willow performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott...
Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16