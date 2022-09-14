New Midtown project ‘12th & Everything’ to open in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new project in Midtown will open in 2023. 12th & Everything is an “adaptive reuse” project situated at 1084 Piedmont Ave NE, the current location of the Skate Escape skate shop. The project is designed by the Smallwood firm.

The project is spread across two buildings, 1084 Piedmont will be home to a 2,315-square-foot building with a restaurant and dining terrace. Next door will be a 1,500-square-foot building housing Skate Escape and PMA Coffee, a new coffee shop.

PMA Coffee is owned by project leader Danielle Glasky, a veteran of the Atlanta coffee scene. The shop promises “a unique coffee menu with beans from Black & White Coffee Roasters in North Carolina, a rotating selection of seasonal beverages, and pastries and baguettes from a local baker.”

Glasky said, “this space has a story to preserve and celebrate as a beloved destination for skaters across the city, and we hope to uplift Skate Escape’s history while bringing more reasons for neighbors to visit 12th and Piedmont.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.