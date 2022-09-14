New video released of man wanted in connection to Woodruff Park shooting

New video has been released of a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Woodruff Park over...
New video has been released of a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Woodruff Park over the weekend.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
By Jennifer Lifsey

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an area park.

Police believe the man in this video is responsible for shooting someone in Woodruff Park over the weekend and leaving the victim there bleeding until help arrived.

You could get a $2,000 reward if you have any helpful information for Atlanta PD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

