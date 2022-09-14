NFA Burger and Grand Champion BBQ’s pop-up collab hits Sept. 18

Smoked Brisket Breakfast Taco
Smoked Brisket Breakfast Taco(NFA Burger and Grand Champion BBQ)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta restaurants NFA Burger and Grand Champion BBQ are teaming up for a one-day pop-up stand Sept. 18.

The restaurants have created a smoked brisket breakfast taco with pickled onions, scrambled eggs & hatch green chiles. The ingredients are couched in a Casa Robles flour tortilla and served with a side of beef tallow tater tots.

There will be 100 orders available at NFA Burger, with a two order per person limit. Each order has two tacos.

