NFA Burger and Grand Champion BBQ’s pop-up collab hits Sept. 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta restaurants NFA Burger and Grand Champion BBQ are teaming up for a one-day pop-up stand Sept. 18.

The restaurants have created a smoked brisket breakfast taco with pickled onions, scrambled eggs & hatch green chiles. The ingredients are couched in a Casa Robles flour tortilla and served with a side of beef tallow tater tots.

There will be 100 orders available at NFA Burger, with a two order per person limit. Each order has two tacos.

