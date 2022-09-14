Planet Fitness opening Brookhaven location Sept. 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Planet Fitness will celebrate the grand opening of its Brookhaven location Sept. 22. The grand opening celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with appearances by Harry the Hawk and the Atlanta Hawks Dancers. Guests will also be able to win prizes such as a 55-inch television in a raffle and join Planet Fitness for $1 down and $10 a month.

Planet Fitness will present the Chamblee Boys & Girls Club with a $1,000 donation at the event.

The club will 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

