Planet Fitness opening Brookhaven location Sept. 22

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Planet Fitness will celebrate the grand opening of its Brookhaven location Sept. 22. The grand opening celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with appearances by Harry the Hawk and the Atlanta Hawks Dancers. Guests will also be able to win prizes such as a 55-inch television in a raffle and join Planet Fitness for $1 down and $10 a month.

Planet Fitness will present the Chamblee Boys & Girls Club with a $1,000 donation at the event.

The club will 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

