Red Bull 3x3 Basketball event coming to Atlanta Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull will bring 3x3 basketball to Atlanta Sept. 17. The Red Bull 3X Qualifier will search for men’s and women’s teams and players worthy of consideration for the USA National Team.

3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The winner is the first team to 21 points or the team leading after regulation.

The top four teams in the men’s and women’s divisions will move on to the 3X Regional and have a shot at the national tournament.

The event will be at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. The women’s division will play from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the men’s division will play from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

