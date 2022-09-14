Richmond County teen goes missing a third time, may be in Atlanta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on September 5.

This is the third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.

She was last seen on the 200 block of Pineview Drive.

Sexton was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. Deputies say it is believed that Sexton may be in the Atlanta area.

If anyone has information on Sexton, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Katrina Sexton (Contributed)

