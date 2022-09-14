Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta.

Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.

On Wednesday, volunteers boxed up another 1,000 meals, helping them reach a new milestone of 500,000 meals in total distributed so far this year to families.

“Millions of hands are touching this effort and it’s really impressive to see,” Executive Director of Second Helpings Atlanta Andrea Jaron said.

The small yet mighty non-profits Second Helpings Atlanta and Hello Fresh have been collecting 9,000 pounds of food each week, allowing them to feed 8,000 families per week as well.

Pratt Industries donated the boxes used to pack the fresh food and the company donated $500,000 to help keep efforts like this going in the community.

“This is not only the nonprofits stepping forward but it’s the quality they are stepping forward with. I think it’s going to make a really big difference in our community,” Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipmen said.

Both non-profit organizations plan on continuing weekly food distributions while the need is still very great.

“When we have the opportunity to connect with the community and see that we are making a difference for some people, even if it’s just for one meal one day, it’s a great feeling,” Jaron said.

If you are dealing with food insecurity, you can contact Hello Fresh or Second Helpings Atlanta for more help.

