Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

The head of Georgia Piedmont Tech says the current college model isn’t working for many companies.
Georgia Piedmont Technical College
Georgia Piedmont Technical College(CBS46)
By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice.

Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.

The current job market has many companies reconsidering their hiring requirements.

“We’re in a weird space right now. We have a red heart economy, and you have worker shortage, and they just can’t get enough,” said Dr. Tavarez Holston, Georgia Piedmont Technical College president.

A new survey shows many big companies, including Tesla, IBM, and even Google, which has a strong presence in Atlanta, are dropping their college requirement for prospective applicants. Instead of a four-year degree, they’re adopting a more skilled-based hiring approach.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College President Dr. Tavarez Holston says it’s proof the current college model isn’t working for many companies.

“You start a program, you’re a freshman go through, and you matriculate all the way to your senior year or whatever that happens to be of your learning, and then you go and get a job. Well, the job market is dictating something totally different from that now,” said Dr. Holston.

Dr. Holston says instead companies are more willing to bring in workers with a minimum skill-set - train them, and even offer incentives to further their education while working.

Today, some 40-million Americans have student loan debt. The average tuition at Georgia Piedmont is just over $1,500 a semester. Students say the college’s lower tuition is part of the appeal.

“This semester I’ve been able to afford to go to this school and still have a little bit left over to get my books and stuff. Rather than when I was at a four-year college, I still had to take out additional loans,” Antoinette Ezebuiro, a Georgia Piedmont student.

Dr. Holston says it’s important to understand that learning isn’t linear. He says people shouldn’t see education as a beginning or an end.

“Learning is most powerful when it’s applied within context, in real-time. At least that’s our approach in technical education,” Dr. Holston. “These two things leverage the power of short-term certificates and credentials. A learner acquires the required knowledge just-in-time.  They use what is known to get a job done. Then, at the appropriate time, they level up to the next skill set. "

Holston suggests this is the future of higher education, if not already in play.

