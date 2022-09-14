Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice.

Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.

The current job market has many companies reconsidering their hiring requirements.

“We’re in a weird space right now. We have a red heart economy, and you have worker shortage, and they just can’t get enough,” said Dr. Tavarez Holston, Georgia Piedmont Technical College president.

A new survey shows many big companies, including Tesla, IBM, and even Google, which has a strong presence in Atlanta, are dropping their college requirement for prospective applicants. Instead of a four-year degree, they’re adopting a more skilled-based hiring approach.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College President Dr. Tavarez Holston says it’s proof the current college model isn’t working for many companies.

“You start a program, you’re a freshman go through, and you matriculate all the way to your senior year or whatever that happens to be of your learning, and then you go and get a job. Well, the job market is dictating something totally different from that now,” said Dr. Holston.

Dr. Holston says instead companies are more willing to bring in workers with a minimum skill-set - train them, and even offer incentives to further their education while working.

Today, some 40-million Americans have student loan debt. The average tuition at Georgia Piedmont is just over $1,500 a semester. Students say the college’s lower tuition is part of the appeal.

“This semester I’ve been able to afford to go to this school and still have a little bit left over to get my books and stuff. Rather than when I was at a four-year college, I still had to take out additional loans,” Antoinette Ezebuiro, a Georgia Piedmont student.

Dr. Holston says it’s important to understand that learning isn’t linear. He says people shouldn’t see education as a beginning or an end.

“Learning is most powerful when it’s applied within context, in real-time. At least that’s our approach in technical education,” Dr. Holston. “These two things leverage the power of short-term certificates and credentials. A learner acquires the required knowledge just-in-time. They use what is known to get a job done. Then, at the appropriate time, they level up to the next skill set. "

Holston suggests this is the future of higher education, if not already in play.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.