Swim Across America comes to Lake Lanier Sept. 24

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Swim Across America fundraiser will come to Lake Lanier Olympic Park Sept. 24. It will be one of 24 events across the nation raising money for cancer research.

Swim Across America was started in 1988 and came to Atlanta 10 years ago. Olympic swimmers are joined by cancer patients and the relatives of cancer patients to raise money and swim up to three miles at the event.

The money raised at the Atlanta event will benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; the event has raised nearly $200,000 already.

Some of the Olympic swimmers attending this year’s event include Olympic gold medalists Steve Lundquist, Doug Gjertsen and Georgia Tech head coach Courtney Hart.

Participants can register or donate here. The event begins at 7 a.m.

