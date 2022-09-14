Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85, drivers urged to seek alternate routes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down I-85 south in Fairburn.

According to officials, a crash occurred just before SR 74 Senoia Road near exit 61. All lanes are blocked at this time.

According to Georgia 511, the highway is expected to clear around 2 p.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to avoid extended delays, call 511 before traveling in the area.

Officials confirmed that emergency responders are on scene working to reopen lanes.

There is no official word on what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

