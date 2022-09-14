Tropical Depression Seven develops in central Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical Depression Seven has developed in the central Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to track westward toward the north Caribbean Sea this weekend.

The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Fiona by Thursday.

Where’s it headed?

The depression will track westward toward the north Caribbean Sea this weekend. Although the system is expected to become a tropical storm, once it tracks over the islands of the Caribbean, it’s expected to weaken.

Path of Tropical Depression Seven (CBS46)

Impact on the U.S.

It’s too soon to tell if Tropical Depression Seven will impact the U.S. Current models show the system weakening as it moves westward through the Caribbean or turning northeast while in the north Caribbean and away from the U.S. if it’s a stronger system.

There has been five named storms and two hurricanes so far this season in the Atlantic. The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10. The season ends on Nov. 30.

2022 Atlantic hurricane season (CBS46)

2022 Storm Names (CBS46)

