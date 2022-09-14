Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16

Willow performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott...
Willow performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more.

Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming LP COPINGMECHANISM. The performance will be livestreamed.

The Walmart Free Skate was first limited to students from three area high schools, but it is now free and open to the public. The event will run at Cascade on M.L.K. Jr. Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can RSVP for a spot here.

