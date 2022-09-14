Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more.

Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming LP COPINGMECHANISM. The performance will be livestreamed.

The Walmart Free Skate was first limited to students from three area high schools, but it is now free and open to the public. The event will run at Cascade on M.L.K. Jr. Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can RSVP for a spot here.

