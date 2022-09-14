Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Wright earned his major league-leading 18th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 to gain ground on the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

Wright had four strikeouts as he won his fifth straight decision.

Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third and Michael Harris II added an RBI single later that inning to support Wright.

Robbie Grossman drove in a run on a groundout for Atlanta, which moved within a half-game of the Mets in the division race.

Atlanta snapped a season-long three-game losing streak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.