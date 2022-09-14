‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove was part of a mob that confronted law enforcement officers at the Archway leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace.

Authorities said at 4:27 p.m., a rioter knocked an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department to the ground. Whitton then kicked at this officer, who was still on the ground. He then grabbed another MPD officer, first by his baton, then by the helmet and the neck of his ballistic vest. Whitton then pulled him down and started to drag the officer down a set of steps in a prone position. Others joined him in dragging this officer into the crowd, where other rioters beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and baton.

Around 20 minutes later, at 4:48 p.m., Whitton walked up to the line of officers in the Archway and kicked at them. Someone standing between Whitton and the police line yelled at Whitton and others to stop. Instead, seconds later, Whitton ran back to the line of officers, kicked them, struck a riot shield held by an MPD officer, and shouted, “you’re gonna die tonight.”

At another point that afternoon, Whitton climbed up a wall dividing the Lower West Terrace from the Upper West Terrace. He threw an object at the line of officers there and reached over the fence to throw a punch at them.

Whitton was arrested in Locust Grove on April 1, 2021.

He will be sentenced on March 6, 2023, according to the Department of Justice.

Whitton faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, as well as potential financial penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

