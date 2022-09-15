1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Police are investigating two scenes. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

