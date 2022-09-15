21-year-old woman reported missing in Jonesboro, last seen Sunday

Yasmin Janee’ Travick
Yasmin Janee' Travick
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.

An alert was issued for Yasmin Janee’ Travick Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Travick was last seen wearing a black polo hoodie, black pants, Gold Air Jordan shoes, and a small black purse. She was also wearing a septum piercing, and a belly button piercing, according to police.

Travick is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde faux locs, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407.

