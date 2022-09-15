9-1-1 call released from fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta.

A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood just before 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27. Police said the girl, identified as Ava Phillips, was shot in the head during a family gathering. Officials say Phillips died at the scene.

Homicide detectives were able to identify two persons of interest in this investigation and obtained arrest warrants for 23-year-old Deshon Collins and 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield. Police say Springfield, who is the girl’s mother, is in custody charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The woman told the 9-1-1 dispatcher she was “hiding out” because the shooter was still in the area. She says she heard five gunshots.

“Make sure you keep your head down because he’s still over there,” the caller said to someone in the car. A man with red pants and dreadlocks was seen by the caller running away after the shooting.

Ava’s father Jonathan Phillips issued a plea for help and a warning to parents after a powerful daddy-daughter bond was shattered by gunfire.

He previously told CBS46 News that Ava was polite, beautiful, and “could do it all.”

“Ava was everything I ever wanted in a little girl,” said Phillips. “Looked just like me, full of life – she’s the youngest, but she called all the shots.”

Collins is still at large and has arrest warrants for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

