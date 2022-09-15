Atlanta beats Orlando 1-0, clinching Red Bulls playoff berth

Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo, right, gets past Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) but...
Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo, right, gets past Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) but can't score during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Orlando’s loss clinched a playoff berth for the New York Red Bulls, the team’s 13th consecutive postseason appearance. New York became the third Eastern Conference team to clinch a berth after Philadelphia and Montreal.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando.

Both teams play on Saturday. Atlanta (10-12-9) hosts the Philadelphia Union, while Orlando (12-12-6) hosts Toronto.

