Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’

Nappy Roots member Scales
Nappy Roots member Scales(Rhythm Communications)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing.

The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a Nappy Hour event at Atlantucky Brewing. The brewery will premiere its seasonal lager Naptoberfest and “Random Thoughts,” the debut single from the group’s upcoming ninth album.

Nappy Roots member Scales was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at the brewery in August.

