Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing.

RELATED: Nappy Roots artist recovering after armed robbery at Atlanta brewery he co-owns

The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a Nappy Hour event at Atlantucky Brewing. The brewery will premiere its seasonal lager Naptoberfest and “Random Thoughts,” the debut single from the group’s upcoming ninth album.

Nappy Roots member Scales was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at the brewery in August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.