Atlanta sports franchises team up for Democracy Fest 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s professional sports franchises have united to celebrate civic engagement at Democracy Fest 2022. The Hawks, Falcons, Braves, Dream and Atlanta United will host the event at Home Depot Backyard Sept. 20.

Democracy Fest 2022 will feature events and games to get children and teens excited about civic engagement and education. Visitors will enter the event through a 75-foot-long tunnel to mimic a gameday entrance, test their skills in an obstacle course with a zipline, trampoline bungee, and rock wall, shoot hoops alongside Dream players and shoot nine holes of virtual golf.

Terrance J and the hosts of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out will host a game show testing students on their knowledge of democracy. Winners will get big prizes.

The event was designed by members of the Atlanta Youth Advisory Council. The council develops new strategies and partnerships to increase youth civic engagement.

