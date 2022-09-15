Christina Ricci partners with pet food brand for Buckhead event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Christina Ricci and pet food brand Stella & Chewy’s will host an event at Fetch Park in Buckhead Sept. 17.

The launch party is celebrating Stella & Chewy’s new “All You Need is Raw” campaign, focusing on the raw love pets and their owners have for each other.

There will be activities such as an art exhibition featuring works by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, a sketch artist and an interactive photo booth.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

